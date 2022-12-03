Brokerages Set abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) PT at $167.80

Shares of abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.80.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Partners lowered abrdn from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on abrdn from GBX 145 ($1.73) to GBX 150 ($1.79) in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on abrdn from GBX 125 ($1.50) to GBX 130 ($1.56) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded abrdn from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.33) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on abrdn from GBX 145 ($1.73) to GBX 184 ($2.20) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

abrdn Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLFPF opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. abrdn has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.90.

About abrdn

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

