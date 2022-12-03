Analysts Set Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Price Target at $167.32

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.32.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $135.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.49. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $148.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $2,500,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $405,597.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $2,500,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $405,597.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $250,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,126,005.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,558 shares of company stock worth $8,932,281 over the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 17.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 44.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 26.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 292,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,447,000 after acquiring an additional 61,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 14.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,216,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,033,000 after acquiring an additional 156,665 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.