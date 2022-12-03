The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target to $45.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UNFI has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.83.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.47 and a 200-day moving average of $42.24. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.04.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $99,629.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,806.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 1.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 1.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

