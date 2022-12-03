Analysts Set REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Price Target at $11.42

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.42.

Several brokerages have commented on REVG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on REV Group to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 27th.

REV Group Stock Performance

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $826.98 million, a PE ratio of 126.74 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. REV Group has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $16.79.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $594.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that REV Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in REV Group in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in REV Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in REV Group by 72.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in REV Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,195 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in REV Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

Featured Stories

