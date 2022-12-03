Wise (OTC:WPLCF) PT Raised to GBX 500 at Credit Suisse Group

Wise (OTC:WPLCF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 470 ($5.62) to GBX 500 ($5.98) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

WPLCF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wise from GBX 700 ($8.37) to GBX 815 ($9.75) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Wise in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Wise to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

OTC WPLCF opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. Wise has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50.

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

