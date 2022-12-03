UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UBS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 22.50 to CHF 22 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.82.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:UBS opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $21.49.

Institutional Trading of UBS Group

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,774,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 8,481,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.