Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Citigroup

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $149.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on YUM. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.63.

YUM stock opened at $129.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.14. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.9% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

