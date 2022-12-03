Berenberg Bank Trims GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Target Price to GBX 515

GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 850 ($10.17) to GBX 515 ($6.16) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Investec downgraded shares of GB Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of GB Group in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GB Group in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS GBGPF opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. GB Group has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.03.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

