Jefferies Financial Group Comments on BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $3.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.53. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BMRN. TheStreet raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 2.5 %

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $105.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $106.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,967,000 after acquiring an additional 29,286 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 90,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 44,936 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 373.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after acquiring an additional 188,671 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $531,068.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,064.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $359,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,153,484.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $531,068.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,064.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,879 shares of company stock worth $1,278,814 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

