Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) – Barrington Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Copart in a report released on Wednesday, November 30th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.37. The consensus estimate for Copart’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Copart’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Copart had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $893.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.47 million.

Copart Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPRT. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Copart to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Stephens raised their price target on Copart to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $67.15 on Thursday. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $76.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Copart by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 1,003.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Copart by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.