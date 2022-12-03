United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Rating Lowered to Underperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UPS. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $200.87.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $189.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. S&T Bank PA increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

