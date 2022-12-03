Brokerages Set National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target at $112.50

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.00.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTIOF shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.
National Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.0 %
OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $71.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.06. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of $59.42 and a one year high of $83.82.
National Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend
About National Bank of Canada
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
