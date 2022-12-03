Brokerages Set National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target at $112.50

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTIOF shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.0 %

OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $71.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.06. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of $59.42 and a one year high of $83.82.

National Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

About National Bank of Canada

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.43%.

(Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.