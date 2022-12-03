Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Receives GBX 751 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 751 ($8.98).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 770 ($9.21) to GBX 680 ($8.13) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($9.33) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 775 ($9.27) to GBX 770 ($9.21) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 700 ($8.37) to GBX 710 ($8.49) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 815 ($9.75) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

In related news, insider Andrew Briggs bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 516 ($6.17) per share, with a total value of £103,200 ($123,459.74).

Shares of LON PHNX opened at GBX 596.80 ($7.14) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.43, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.91. Phoenix Group has a 1-year low of GBX 501 ($5.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 704.40 ($8.43). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 555.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 599.39.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

