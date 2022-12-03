CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives $104.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.92.

Several research firms have recently commented on CF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

CF Industries stock opened at $104.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66. CF Industries has a one year low of $58.46 and a one year high of $119.60.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 555.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.