Analysts Set First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) PT at $20.88

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.88.
FWRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Down 3.1 %
FWRG stock opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Watch Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64. The stock has a market cap of $930.03 million, a P/E ratio of 314.26, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.80.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRG. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,132,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,813,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,049,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,619,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,829,000 after acquiring an additional 307,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.
About First Watch Restaurant Group
First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.
