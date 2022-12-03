Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives $24.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.86.

CLAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Clarus from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Clarus from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Clarus from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Insider Transactions at Clarus

In other news, COO Aaron Kuehne purchased 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $49,963.32. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,978.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clarus Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Clarus by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Clarus by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Clarus by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 17,077 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Clarus by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 533,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 70,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Clarus by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLAR opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $309.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.80. Clarus has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $29.32.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.12). Clarus had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.08 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Clarus Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Featured Stories

