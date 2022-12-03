Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives $10.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.
Several research firms have issued reports on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th.
Bausch Health Companies Price Performance
BHC stock opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.95. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $28.35.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
