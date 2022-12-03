Cormark Comments on i-80 Gold Corp.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:IAU)

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAUGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of i-80 Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 30th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for i-80 Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares assumed coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.25 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of i-80 Gold in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

i-80 Gold Stock Performance

i-80 Gold stock opened at C$3.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.26. i-80 Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.97 and a 12 month high of C$4.03. The firm has a market cap of C$942.25 million and a PE ratio of 4.72.

About i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

