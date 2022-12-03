Brokers Set Expectations for OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for OrganiGram in a report issued on Tuesday, November 29th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for OrganiGram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.
Separately, Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.60 to C$1.70 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OrganiGram presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.40.
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
