Brokers Set Expectations for OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for OrganiGram in a report issued on Tuesday, November 29th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for OrganiGram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Separately, Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.60 to C$1.70 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OrganiGram presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.40.

OrganiGram Stock Performance

About OrganiGram

TSE:OGI opened at C$1.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$502.17 million and a P/E ratio of -13.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.35. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of C$1.17 and a twelve month high of C$2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

(Get Rating)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.