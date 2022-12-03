Brokerages Set Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) PT at $101.70

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.70.

BAH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total value of $880,113.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at $16,044,612.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 7,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $689,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,145,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total transaction of $880,113.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,044,612.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,484 shares of company stock worth $2,482,894 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 822.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 154,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,254,000 after acquiring an additional 137,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 739,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,295,000 after acquiring an additional 53,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH opened at $108.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.65. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.65%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

