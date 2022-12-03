Analysts Set Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Target Price at $766.81

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $766.81.
A number of research firms have weighed in on REGN. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $766.39 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $769.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $732.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $660.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.21.
Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.
