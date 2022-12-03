Head-To-Head Comparison: Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) vs. Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT)

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) and Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ayro and Globalstar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Ayro alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayro $2.68 million 8.13 -$33.08 million ($0.64) -0.92 Globalstar $124.30 million 27.09 -$112.63 million ($0.14) -13.36

Ayro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Globalstar. Globalstar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ayro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayro -751.64% -36.23% -34.32% Globalstar -194.49% -93.44% -32.85%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Ayro and Globalstar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

12.1% of Ayro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of Globalstar shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Ayro shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.2% of Globalstar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Ayro has a beta of 3.12, meaning that its stock price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globalstar has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ayro and Globalstar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayro 0 0 0 0 N/A Globalstar 0 0 1 0 3.00

Globalstar has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 167.38%. Given Globalstar’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Globalstar is more favorable than Ayro.

Summary

Globalstar beats Ayro on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ayro

(Get Rating)

Ayro, Inc. designs and manufactures electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use. The company provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers. It also offers AYRO vehicles to internal combustion engine vehicles for light duty uses, including low-speed logistics, maintenance, and cargo services; and Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus. The company was formerly known as AEV Technologies, Inc. Ayro, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

About Globalstar

(Get Rating)

Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment. It also provides SPOT consumer retail products, such as SPOT satellite GPS messenger for personal tracking, emergency location, and messaging solutions; and SPOT Trace, an anti-theft and asset tracking device. In addition, the company offers commercial Internet of Things one-way transmission products to track cargo containers and rail cars, as well as to monitor utility meters, and oil and gas assets. Further, it sells wholesale minutes to independent gateway operators (IGOs); and provides engineering services, such as hardware and software designs to develop specific applications; and installation of gateways and antennas. The company distributes its products directly, as well as through independent agents, dealers and resellers, retailers, IGOs, and sales force and e-commerce Website. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 745,000 subscribers. The company primarily serves recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, construction, utilities, and transportation, as well as natural resources, mining, and forestry markets. Globalstar, Inc. has a strategic alliance with XCOM Labs to jointly commercialize XCOM's capacity-multiplying technology with Globalstar's Band n53 for 5G deployments in the United States and other countries where Globalstar has terrestrial rights. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Ayro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.