Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) & Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) and Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Telefónica and Telstra, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefónica 1 4 0 0 1.80 Telstra 0 1 0 0 2.00

Telefónica presently has a consensus price target of $4.05, suggesting a potential upside of 8.87%. Given Telefónica’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Telefónica is more favorable than Telstra.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefónica 0.53% 5.72% 1.59% Telstra N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telefónica and Telstra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Telefónica and Telstra’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefónica $46.47 billion 0.46 $9.63 billion $0.01 372.37 Telstra $15.21 billion 1.90 $1.22 billion N/A N/A

Telefónica has higher revenue and earnings than Telstra.

Dividends

Telefónica pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Telstra pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Telefónica pays out 2,002.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of Telefónica shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Telefónica shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Telefónica has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telstra has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telefónica beats Telstra on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telefónica

(Get Rating)

Telefónica, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary value-added services; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services, as well as leases and sells handset equipment. The company also provides Internet and broadband multimedia services comprising Internet service provider, portal and network, retail and wholesale broadband access, narrowband switched access, high-speed Internet through fibre to the home, and voice over Internet protocol services. In addition, it offers leased line, virtual private network, fibre optics, web hosting and application, outsourcing and consultancy, desktop, and system integration and professional services. Further, the company offers wholesale services for telecommunication operators, including domestic interconnection and international wholesale services; leased lines for other operators; and local loop leasing services, as well as bit stream services, wholesale line rental accesses, and leased ducts for other operators' fiber deployment. Additionally, it provides video/TV services; smart connectivity and services, and consumer IoT products; financial and other payment, security, cloud computing, advertising, big data, and digital telco experience services; virtual assistants; digital home platforms; and Movistar Home devices. It also offers online telemedicine, home insurance, music streaming, and consumer loan services. The company was incorporated in 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About Telstra

(Get Rating)

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo. The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services in Australia using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program. It also provides network capacity and management, unified communications, cloud, security, industry solutions, integrated and monitoring services to government and large enterprise and business customers; wholesale services, including voice and data; and telecommunication products and services to other carriers, carriage service providers, and internet service providers, as well as builds and manages digital platforms. In addition, the company operates the fixed passive network infrastructure, including data centers, exchanges, poles, ducts, pits and pipes, and fiber network; provides wholesale customers with access to network infrastructure; provides long-term access to components of infrastructure under the infrastructure services agreement; designs and constructs fiber, exchanges, and other infrastructure; and operates the passive and physical mobile tower assets owned or operated by the Amplitel Pty Ltd. The company was formerly known as Australian and Overseas Telecommunications Corporation Limited and changed its name to Telstra Corporation Limited in April 1993. Telstra Corporation Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.