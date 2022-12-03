Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rogers Sugar in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 29th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno expects that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rogers Sugar’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share.
Several other analysts also recently commented on RSI. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday.
Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.
