Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rogers Sugar in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 29th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno expects that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rogers Sugar’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RSI. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday.

Rogers Sugar stock opened at C$5.98 on Thursday. Rogers Sugar has a fifty-two week low of C$5.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$624.14 million and a P/E ratio of 13.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.14.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

