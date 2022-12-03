National Storage Affiliates Trust to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.09 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.09 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NSA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

NYSE NSA opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 234.05%.

In related news, Director Mourick Mark Van purchased 1,280 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director J. Timothy Warren bought 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mourick Mark Van acquired 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,448. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 69,252 shares of company stock worth $2,623,760. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

