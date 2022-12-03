Head-To-Head Survey: Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) & Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY)

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) and Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Outokumpu Oyj and Dunelm Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outokumpu Oyj $9.12 billion 0.26 $654.25 million $1.11 2.30 Dunelm Group $1.80 billion 1.21 $173.49 million N/A N/A

Outokumpu Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Dunelm Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outokumpu Oyj 1 3 3 0 2.29 Dunelm Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Outokumpu Oyj and Dunelm Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Outokumpu Oyj currently has a consensus target price of $6.77, suggesting a potential upside of 165.36%. Given Outokumpu Oyj’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Outokumpu Oyj is more favorable than Dunelm Group.

Risk and Volatility

Outokumpu Oyj has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dunelm Group has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Outokumpu Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Dunelm Group pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Outokumpu Oyj pays out 4.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Outokumpu Oyj and Dunelm Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outokumpu Oyj 9.54% 28.23% 13.67% Dunelm Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Outokumpu Oyj beats Dunelm Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars. Its products are used in various applications, including commercial kitchen, cooking, food industry, and home appliances; automotive and transportation; building and infrastructure; energy and marine; and heavy industries. Outokumpu Oyj was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds. It also offers range of home decor products, such as mirrors, clocks, ornaments, pictures and frames, candle and home fragrance, flower and plants, vases, kid accessories, cushions, bean bags, and letterbox flowers, as well as housewarming, engagement, anniversary, and wedding gifts; lighting products, including ceiling and wall lights, table and desk lamps, floor lamps, and pendants and lamp shades; and paint, wallpaper, DIY and upcycling, and haberdashery products. In addition, the company provides kitchen and utility products comprising cooking, dining, electrical, utility, and pet products; towel and bathmats, and bathroom accessories, as well as furniture and decor products; storage products, such as travel and luggage, home, clothes, and kitchen storage; kids bedroom, nursery, and accessories products; outdoor products, which include garden furniture and decoration, and entreating and dining products; and trends christmas products and winter essentials. It operates through a network of 177 stores and 2 distribution centers, as well as sells its products through an online store at dunelm.com. Dunelm Group plc was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Syston, the United Kingdom.

