KeyCorp Comments on Public Storage’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Public Storage in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $18.30 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Public Storage’s current full-year earnings is $15.68 per share.

PSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James cut Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

PSA opened at $295.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.35 and a 200-day moving average of $312.93. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.73 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 13.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 3.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

