Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $9.53 Per Share

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $9.53 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Extra Space Storage’s current full-year earnings is $8.41 per share.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EXR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.13.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.08%.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
