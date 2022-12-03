Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $9.53 Per Share

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $9.53 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Extra Space Storage’s current full-year earnings is $8.41 per share.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EXR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.13.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.7 %

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

EXR stock opened at $159.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.49. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $149.78 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.83 and a 200-day moving average of $176.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.