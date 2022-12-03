StockNews.com Downgrades Macy’s (NYSE:M) to Hold

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on M. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.18.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $23.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.29. Macy’s has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $28.52.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Macy’s by 9.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Macy’s by 33.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 31,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 64.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

