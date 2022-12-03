Magazine Luiza (OTC:MGLUY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Magazine Luiza (OTC:MGLUY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Magazine Luiza Price Performance

MGLUY opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87. Magazine Luiza has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $6.14.

About Magazine Luiza

Magazine Luiza SA engages in the retail sale of consumer goods. It operates through Retail, Financial Operations, Insurance Operations, and Other Services segments. It sells technology products, appliances, electronics, telephony, furniture, gifts, and toys. The company also grants credit and provides extended warranties for its products.

