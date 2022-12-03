Magazine Luiza (OTC:MGLUY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Magazine Luiza (OTC:MGLUY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Magazine Luiza Price Performance
MGLUY opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87. Magazine Luiza has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $6.14.
About Magazine Luiza
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magazine Luiza (MGLUY)
