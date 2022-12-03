StockNews.com Downgrades Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) to Hold

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AAP. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $228.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.67.

AAP opened at $153.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $145.14 and a twelve month high of $244.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $916,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 56,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

