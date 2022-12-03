DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DHX. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of DHI Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of DHI Group in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

DHX stock opened at $5.61 on Thursday. DHI Group has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $268.05 million, a P/E ratio of 140.29, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHI Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 333.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 378,700.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

