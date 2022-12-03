FY2023 EPS Estimates for Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX) Reduced by Analyst

Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Silver X Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 29th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst G. Gonzalez now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Silver X Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Silver X Mining’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Silver X Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Silver X Mining stock opened at C$0.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$71.63 million and a PE ratio of -2.66. Silver X Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.17 and a 12 month high of C$0.46. The company has a current ratio of 17.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25.

Silver X Mining Company Profile

Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. Its flagship property is the Nueva Recuperada project, a silver, lead, and zinc project covering an area of 20,472 hectares located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project that covers an area of 2,000 hectares located in the Ayacucho region of central Peru.

