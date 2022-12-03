FY2023 EPS Estimates for Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) Lowered by Cormark

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 30th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.47. Cormark also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ FY2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Shaw Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a $1.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

