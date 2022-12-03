Osisko Mining Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Osisko Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank set a C$4.25 price objective on Osisko Mining and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Osisko Mining Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

OSK opened at C$3.77 on Thursday. Osisko Mining has a 12-month low of C$2.36 and a 12-month high of C$5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -269.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60.

In related news, Director Bernardo Alvarez Calderon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.81, for a total transaction of C$190,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$215,424.04. In other Osisko Mining news, Director Pierre Labbé sold 11,900 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.01, for a total value of C$35,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$57,190. Also, Director Bernardo Alvarez Calderon sold 50,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.81, for a total value of C$190,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$215,424.04. Insiders sold 461,900 shares of company stock worth $1,560,949 in the last 90 days.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

