Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 134,253 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 26% compared to the typical daily volume of 106,855 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLD. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 281.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $11,094,000. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $167.26 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.73 and its 200-day moving average is $162.61.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

