Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Newmont Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont in a report released on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.80. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion.

Newmont Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NEM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Newmont to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Newmont to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.47.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $48.67 on Thursday. Newmont has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Newmont by 4,664.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,266.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,502 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

