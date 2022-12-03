Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Scorpio Tankers in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $18.27 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.68. The consensus estimate for Scorpio Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $11.14 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Up 5.9 %

NYSE:STNG opened at $53.90 on Thursday. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $54.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.13.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.48. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $456.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.90 million.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 7.97%.

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 10.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,109,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,712,000 after acquiring an additional 305,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $128,998,000 after buying an additional 55,817 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1,495.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,385,000 after buying an additional 1,748,708 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 7.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 961,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,401,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 19.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,899,000 after buying an additional 148,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

