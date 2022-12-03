FY2023 Earnings Forecast for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Issued By Wedbush

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CoreCivic in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for CoreCivic’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

CXW opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. CoreCivic has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CoreCivic news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CoreCivic news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $233,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 183,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,749.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,952 shares of company stock worth $1,110,192 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

