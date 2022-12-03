Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.49.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $16.98 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.68. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,865,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,457,214 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $308,815,000 after buying an additional 8,102,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,767,341,000 after buying an additional 7,901,325 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after buying an additional 5,164,698 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

