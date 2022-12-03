Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.33 Per Share

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Euronav in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $3.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.65. The consensus estimate for Euronav’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

EURN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

NYSE:EURN opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 0.22. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $167.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.83 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi boosted its position in Euronav by 26.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Euronav by 43.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Euronav in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Euronav in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Euronav by 17.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 13,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

