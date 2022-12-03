Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Price Target Raised to £161

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £148 ($177.05) to £161 ($192.61) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PDYPY. Redburn Partners started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Flutter Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £138.20 ($165.33) to £135 ($161.50) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Flutter Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £129 ($154.32) to £150 ($179.45) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15,000.00.

Shares of PDYPY opened at $73.79 on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $43.71 and a 12-month high of $81.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.24.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

