FY2023 EPS Estimates for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Lifted by Analyst

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of DHT in a report released on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.41. The consensus estimate for DHT’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

DHT opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -510.74 and a beta of -0.16. DHT has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $10.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -799.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHT. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in DHT by 64.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DHT in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in DHT in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in DHT in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

