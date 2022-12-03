Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XLF)

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 193,755 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 21% compared to the typical daily volume of 160,005 put options.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA XLF opened at $35.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.25. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $41.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLF. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 144.5% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

