Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NXPRF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nexans from €83.00 ($85.57) to €92.00 ($94.85) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cheuvreux lowered Nexans from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nexans from €93.00 ($95.88) to €88.00 ($90.72) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Nexans from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Get Nexans alerts:

Nexans Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Nexans stock opened at $90.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.83. Nexans has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $101.90.

Nexans Company Profile

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. It operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment provides cabling systems and smart energy solutions for buildings, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructures, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.