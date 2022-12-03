Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomura Research Institute’s FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Nomura Research Institute from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Nomura Research Institute Price Performance

OTCMKTS NRILY opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.54. Nomura Research Institute has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $45.66.

Nomura Research Institute Company Profile

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc.

