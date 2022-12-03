L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LRLCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of L’Oréal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €400.00 ($412.37) to €380.00 ($391.75) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of L’Oréal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €385.00 ($396.91) to €365.00 ($376.29) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €347.00 ($357.73) to €314.00 ($323.71) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $372.89.

L’Oréal Price Performance

L’Oréal stock opened at $76.14 on Thursday. L’Oréal has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $97.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.26 and a 200-day moving average of $68.32.

About L’Oréal

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

