Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Legrand from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Legrand from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €85.00 ($87.63) price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Legrand from €97.00 ($100.00) to €89.00 ($91.75) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Legrand from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Legrand from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.57.

Legrand Stock Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:LGRDY opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

