LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) PT Lowered to €62.00 at Barclays

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from €74.00 ($76.29) to €62.00 ($63.92) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien from €158.00 ($162.89) to €92.00 ($94.85) in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of LEG Immobilien from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LEG Immobilien from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LEG Immobilien currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.75.

LEG Immobilien Price Performance

LEGIF stock opened at $64.39 on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $141.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.49.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

