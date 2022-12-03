Nordea Equity Research Lowers Jyske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:JYSKY) to Hold

Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Jyske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:JYSKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Jyske Bank A/S Stock Performance
Shares of JYSKY stock opened at 9.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of 9.99. Jyske Bank A/S has a 12 month low of 9.99 and a 12 month high of 9.99.
Jyske Bank A/S Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jyske Bank A/S (JYSKY)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Jyske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jyske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.