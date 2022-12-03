Nordea Equity Research Lowers Jyske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:JYSKY) to Hold

Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Jyske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:JYSKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Jyske Bank A/S Stock Performance

Shares of JYSKY stock opened at 9.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of 9.99. Jyske Bank A/S has a 12 month low of 9.99 and a 12 month high of 9.99.

Jyske Bank A/S Company Profile

Jyske Bank A/S provides a range of financial solutions to personal and corporate clients in Denmark, Gibraltar, and Germany. It operates through Banking Activities, Mortgage Activities, and Leasing Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment provides advisory services relating to traditional financial solutions to personal and private banking clients, as well as corporate clients; and trades in interest-rate products, currencies, equities, commodities, and derivatives.

